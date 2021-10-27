Connellsville
Harold W. Hillen, 77, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 18, 1944, in Connellsville, a son of the late Warden and Susan Cox Hillen.
He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Doris Griffith Hillen; father of Ginny (Richard) Nard of Morgantown, W.Va., and Candy Nicholson of Connellsville, and Maria Roscoe of Uniontown; grandfather of Dorothy, Gracie, Lawrence, Jonah and three other grandchildren; brother of Diane Hillen and the late Pauline Turner and Curt Hillen; cousins Robin and Stephen McCune; and a sister-in-law, Marie Yarbough of Knoxsville, Va., also survive.
Harold was a construction worker, a member of Connellsville Baptist Church and the Vanderbilt Church of Christ. He enjoyed football, hockey, bowling and riding his scooter. He will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 28, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 29. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.