Uniontown
Harold W. Wilson III., 64, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Born June 20, 1958, in Uniontown, son of the late Harold W. Jr. and Drucilla Doran Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Holly Duritsky; his nephew, Jeremy Duritsky; and his cousin, Cindy Andria.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Richard (Kerry) Wilson of Uniontown, his nephew, Justin Wilson; and his cousins, Doug and Eric Hill, and Shawn and Jason Andria.
Harold was a telecommunications and computer expert.
A committal service will be held at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.