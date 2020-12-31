Uniontown
Harold Wayne Brooks Sr., of Uniontown, passed away at 4 p.m. December 25, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born March 31, 1954, in East Millsboro, a son of Walter and Florence Evans Brooks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Walter Brooks Jr., Robert Brooks, Franklin D. Brooks; sisters, Alice Faye Brooks, Jane Swabey and Annabell Ritchey.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Annie Ross Brooks; children, Harold W. Brooks Jr. and Annamarie Rosenberry; brother, Henry Brooks and his wife Gladys; sisters, Jennie Dillinger, Helen Brooks; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Harold's family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Peton officiating. Interment to follow in Acklin Burial Park, Brownsville.
Pa. state mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced, including social distancing, wearing of face masks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.