Adah
Harold William "Bill" Porterfield, 91, of Adah, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born April 12, 1930, in Allison, a son of George and Elsie Wingrove Porterfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Rechichar and husband, Brad; son, Brian Porterfield; granddaughter, Carrie Hajdu; six brothers; three sisters. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores M. Anderson Porterfield; three children, Renee Hajdu and husband Gary of Daisytown, Darrell Porterfield and wife Linda of Dilliner, Robyn Crawford and husband Jim of Brownsville; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a barber, coal miner and lock operator.
Bill's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 30, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Addition visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of his funeral service, with the Rev. Roger Diehl officiating, Monday, January 31, in the Allison Church of the Nazarene, 416 Vernon Avenue, Allison, PA 15413. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with full military rights and honors being accorded by the AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post #103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
