Fairchance
Harold William Ware, 77, of Fairchance, passed away in his home, with his family by his side, Friday, January 1, 2021.
He was born August 11, 1943, in Uniontown.
Harold was predeceased by his parents, Lee Paul and Elizabeth (Dennis) Ware; his daughter, Darla Ware Pardo; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clayton B. and Ann C. Traft; siblings Barry Ware, Robert Ware, Kenneth Ware, Paul Ware and Lana Ware. He was the last remaining member of his parents' immediate family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Patricia Ann Traft Ware, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in July of this year; children Robin Ware Gibson (Ken), Barry Ware and William Ware (Karen); 12 grandchildren, Samantha, Brandi, Trayci, Kendra, Samantha, Kristina, Nathan, Barry, Brian, Rachel, Heather and Tiffani; and 15 great-grandchildren.
It was Harold's request that all services are private for the family under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.