Harriet Adelaide Burwell Stroup, 85, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in Adventhealth Sebring, Florida. She was born January 12, 1935, a daughter of Abner Peterson and Violet Henrietta Retcofsky Burwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel F. Stroup; brother Ralph Burwell; sister Eleanor Stroup.
Harriet is survived by her children, Cindy Orchard (Tom) of Evans City, Debra Ritchie (Randy) of Lake Placid, Fla., Daniel P. Stroup (Sheila) of Merrittstown, Janet Weight (Charles) of White Oak, Lou Ann Bella (Walter) of Uniontown, Kelly Clark (Bill) of Lake Placid, Mark Stroup of Brownsville; 23 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Shirley Stauffer of Hiram, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Harriet's family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, March 21, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, with her grandson-in-law, Ryan Baird officiating. Interment is private.
PA COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
