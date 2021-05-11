Brownsville
Harriet Keene, 72, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born May 10, 1948, in Brownsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Martin and Louise Love; and a brother, Shawn Martin.
She is survived by two children, Richard White (Tonia) of Conyers, Ga., and Jada (Sealey) of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Erika, Erin, Brian and Wynter; brothers Harry Martin (Delores) of Masontown, Charles Martin (Tammy) of Brownsville; sisters Patricia Burden (Larry) of Uniontown and Beatrice Jackson (Roland) of Brownsville.
Family and friends will be received at House of Jackson Memorial Chapel, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, May 12, with Bishop Karl Jackson officiating.
Final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, Funeral Director, 724-379-5420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.