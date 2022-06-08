Smithfield
Harrison Frederick Jordan Jr., 66 of Smithfield, passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was born March 13, 1956 in Lorain, Ohio, son of the late Harrison Frederick Jordan Sr. and Yvonne Zelmore Jordan.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Clark Jordan; children, Harrison F. Jordan III. and wife Michelle, Mike Jordan, Kelly Jordan, Diane Jordan, Robert Jordan and wife Heather, Billy Jordan and wife Samantha and Jennifer Jordan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six sisters; one brother and many nieces and nephews.
He was employed for many years as a school bus driver with Laidlaw Transportation until his retirement.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Interment will follow in Miller-Sisler Cemetery, Georges Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Jordan Jr. Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
