Uniontown
Harry A. Chidester, 70, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Harry was born July 31, 1951, to the late Robert A. Chidester and June L. Hoff Chidester. He was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
He served his country for 20 years and retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant.
Harry had a love for motorcycles. He enjoyed working on them and was the happiest when he was riding.
Left to cherish Harry’s memories are his two children, son, Mark Chidester, of Effingham, N.H.; and daughter, Jessica Branco, of Derry, N.H.; brother, Robert E. Chidester, of Lexington, Ky.; sisters, Nancy Leonard, of Brownsville, and Toni Park, of Lemoyne; and grandson, Donald Chidester, of Effingham, N.H..
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Harry’s life, with Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.