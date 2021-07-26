Harry A. Greenwood

Dilliner
Harry A. "Hank" Greenwood, 71, of Dilliner, died unexpectedly, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home. Born September 23, 1949, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late James A. and Ruth King Greenwood.
A veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, Hank was a long distance truck driver for over 32 years.
Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Morris Greenwood; four children and their spouses, Chandy and David Martin of Morgantown, W.Va., Minda and Wesley Wise of Carmichaels, James and Corie Greenwood of Point Marion and Rebecca Greenwood of Greensboro; three grandchildren, Audra Leishman and husband Ryan, Corey DeWitt and Isabella Greenwood; two great-grandchildren, Conner Leishman and Avery DeWitt; a sister, Barbara Greenwood of Fairmont, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will take place in the Monongahela Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Notes of condolences for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com
