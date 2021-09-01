Harry Arthur Rechenberg

Dunbar
Harry Arthur “Hat” Rechenberg, 67, of Dunbar, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in his home.
He was born January 12, 1954, in Dunbar, a son of William E. Rechenberg Sr. and Shirley Brooks Rechenberg.
He worked as a PTI van driver.
Surviving are his sister, Janet (Perry) Russell; brothers Bill Rechenberg Jr. and Tom (Lorraine) Rechenberg; sister-in-law Dolores Martin; nieces and nephews; and long-time partner, Emily Feagin.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother Edward C. Martin Sr.; sister-in-law Karen Rechenberg; and nephew Eddie C. Martin Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, September 2, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
