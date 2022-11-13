Boynton Beach, Fla.
Harry C. Isabel, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at home in Boynton Beach, Florida, with his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Hart Isabel, and other family members at his side.
Harry attended Uniontown High School. He was a graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and Penn State, where he served as Vice President of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Harry was a life member of Uniontown BPOE, American Legion Post 51 and VFW.
Harry fought in the Battle of Saipan, earning a Bronze Star when he was only 18.
He had a long career in the beer business, beginning when his father managed the Uniontown Brewery when he was a child, retiring from the Miller Brewing Company as the East Coast's Director of Sales.
Harry and Dorothy enjoyed spending summers at Nemacolin Woodlands during their retirement years.
Harry also leaves behind four daughters; three sons-in-law; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Thomas R. and Richard A. Isabel.
Funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18th, will be live streamed from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Boynton Beach, Fla. Log on at stmbb.org
