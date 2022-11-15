Harry Churby Jr.

Smithfield
Harry Lee Churby Jr., “Sonny”, 78, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born November 10, 1944, in Uniontown, the son of the late Harry L. Churby Sr. and Virginia Ruth Lytle Churby.
Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings: Nellie Holcknecht, Anna Mae Cole, Delorian Churby, Michael Churby, Frank Churby and Bryan Churby; brother-in-law, Eddie Voithofer; nephew, Phillip Oglevee; and sister-in-law, Marlene Churby.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacquelyn Foster Churby; their children: Denise Robinson (Ben), Heather Kimmell (Jeremy), Jackie Bosley (Dave Dahl), and Joseph Nara (Courtney); grandchildren: Blake Robinson (Leann), Jessica Robinson, Jacob Kimmell (Natalie), Joshua Kimmell (Emmaleigh), Leah Bosley, Aidan, Camden and Killian Nara; great-grandchildren: Jaxon Robinson, Eva Kimmell and Sonny Kimmell; siblings: Mary Lou Voithofer, John Churby and Robert Churby (Cindy).
He was baptized at Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, Uniontown. Sonny is a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsmen’s Club, Masontown Fish and Game Club, Fairchance / Smithfield American Legion, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
After 31 years as a coal miner in various mines, Sonny retired from 84 Coal Mine. He also spent several years working for Wayne Long Construction Company. His favorite part of retirement was working odd jobs alongside his friends PJ Geletko and Butch Victor. He loved times at the legion with many friends. Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, November 18, 2022, with Bob Robinson Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.