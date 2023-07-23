Smithfield
Harry D. Walters, 85, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1938, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry and Marie Walters; and his wife 50 years, Nancy Walters.
Surviving are his children, Joseph, Brenda and Terry, Pam and Jose, and Randy; grandchildren, Stephanie, Shawn, Joey, Lacey, Richard, Leah, Timmy, Katelyn, Samantha, Damian, Cory, Brandon and Randy; great- grandchildren, Maki, Dionte, Zara, Julius, Paisley, Domonic, Jordan, John, Jessie, Carlos, Lito, Lily, Trev, Korie and Joshua, and other great-grandchildren.
Harry worked for NASA in Brook Park, Ohio as security chief, then as security chief at Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia until his retirement.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, July 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Charles Bowser officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Old Frame Cemetery, Smithfield.
