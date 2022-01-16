Uniontown
Harry E. Holyfield Jr., 78, of Uniontown, passed away, unexpectedly, Monday, December 27, 2021, in his home. He was born January 19, 1943, a son of Harry and Betty King Holyfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Phillips; sister, Isabel Tolbert.
Harry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 4 1/2 years during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for Gallet Knitting Mill and SeaWorld as a security guard. He also owned and operated an upholstery business.
Harry leaves behind five children, Mark, Jeanna, Sheila, Angel and Harry III; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and siblings, A. W. Phillips, Edna Holyfield Hunt, Clifford Lamoyne Holyfield.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, with full military rites and honors being accorded by the George C. Marshall Post 103 AMVETS, Hopwood.
Harry's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
