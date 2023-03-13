East Millsboro
Harry E. McLay, 74, of East Millsboro, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born November 14, 1948, a son of the late Edwin C. and Lillie Mae Lacey McLay.
He was employed at Custom Mil Work for over 38 years. His favorite hobby was his cars.
Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his grandson, Brad Peton; and his sister, Kathy Keffer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Alice Duvall McLay; daughter, Traci (Matt) Peton; his son, Rich (Renee) McLay; grandchildren, Bobby Peton, Matthew Peton, Alec McLay, Evan McLay, Caleigh McLay and Gabby Peton; sisters, Ginny Mae Couchenour and Janet (Mike) Hiles; brother, Rick (Diana) McLay.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, March 13, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, with the Rev. Mike Peton officiating.
