Thompson #2
Harry E. Wilson Sr., 87, of Thompson #2, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Waynesburg Hospital. He was born in Brownfield May 22, 1932, a son of the late Harry Wilson and Anna DeBolt Wilson Onderko. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Wilson; brothers Henry and Robert Wilson, and Albert and James Onderko; and sisters Rosie Wilson, Theresa Fischer and Helen Onderko.
Harry was a bus driver for Brownsville Area Bus Lines.
Left to cherish Harry's memory are his sons, Harry E. Wilson Jr. (Carol) of Grindstone, Michael Wilson of Uniontown, Larry Wilson (Marcella) of Leckrone and Brian Wilson (Mary) of Thompson #2; daughters Betty Balog (David) of Penn Craft, Nora Kolek (Andrew) of Merrittstown and Barbara Wilson of Thompson #2; brother Joseph Onderko of Tower Hill #2; sister Marie Adams of East Millsboro; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Harry's life, Thursday, March 12. Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
