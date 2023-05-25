Uniontown
Harry F. Hughes Jr., of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born November 23, 1930, in Uniontown, the eldest son of Harry F. Hughes, Sr. and Irene "Lillian" Paxton Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald W. K. Hughes; brother-in-law, Richard J. Fox; and sisters-in-law, Velda Hart Fox and JoAnne Stafford Fox.
Harry is survived by his wife, Nancy Carol Fox Hughes, whom he married in 1960 and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage in June, 2023.
Also surviving are his three children of whom he was quite proud. All three graduated from Uniontown Area Senior High School as Valedictorian of their class and all three became medical doctors. His children are Harry F. Hughes, MD (Wendy Withrow) of Evans, Ga., Lisa Beth Hughes, MD of Westlake, Ohio, and Jamie L. Hughes, MD, MBA, of Hurricane, W.Va. Three grandchildren survive, Hunter Withrow Hughes, Hayley Scarlett Hughes (Jordan Reynolds), and William Alexander Bolton Tipler. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Nancy Patterson Hughes (Al Boesenberg); and his brother-in-law, George W. Fox.
Harry graduated from Uniontown Senior High School in 1948 and was a member of the Fayette County Championship Baseball Team in his senior year.
A carpenter by trade, at age 19 he became president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1010 (1952) and celebrated being a 50-year Journeyman Member in 2002. He has worked for various construction companies, both residential and commercial, and as superintendent of construction.
At the time of the Korean War, Harry was drafted into the Army (1952) and then assigned to a special section of the Air Force (SCARWAF) in 1953. His military service was completed in 1954 as a member of Company B, 844th Engineering Battalion.
Education has always been a primary focus throughout his life. He attended Waynesburg College for 2.5 years to study accounting. He then transferred to West Virginia University for 3.5 years, where he earned a B.S. Degree in Industrial Engineering in 1960. This led to obtaining his Professional Engineers License in 1966 and was registered to practice in the state of Pennsylvania. In 1977, as a professional engineer, he was one of the first five charter members inducted into the WVU Academy of Industrial Engineers, which honors outstanding and prestigious graduates. Harry was a life member of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, Pittsburgh chapter.
Always trying to gain knowledge, Harry had accumulated many credit hours in other areas such as real estate, securities, school administration, estate planning, and 1.5 years of criminal law at La Salle University. He has been a guest lecturer at California University of Pennsylvania, West Virginia University, and Penn State University. Also, he taught Sunday school for many years at Central Christian Church in Uniontown as well.
After graduating from college, he held management positions with Great Lakes Steel in Detroit, Mich., and Weirton Steel Corp in Weirton, W.Va., both subsidiaries of National Steel. He was also employed by Elliott Co. in Jeanette, a division of Carrier Corp. Finally, he joined Fruehauf Corp, Liquid and Bulk Tank Division of Uniontown and Fresno, Calif. for 18.5 years as an industrial engineer. He retired as the chief design engineer of the Uniontown plant. Harry had also worked as a self-employment management consultant and as a certified welding inspector.
Harry had a deep interest in the Civil War and was a member of the Civil War Round Table at the Uniontown Public Library. This was a group (now defunct) that met monthly and shared whatever knowledge that they had acquired. Harry had visited most of the Civil War Battlefields during his lifetime.
Being very curious minded, civic duty oriented, and realizing the importance of communication between the public and your employer, Harry participated in many organizations. He served on the Educational Council, as a director of the local Chamber of Commerce, was a member and past president of the Fayette and Greene County chapters of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. He served 12 years as a director of the Uniontown Area School Board, 20 years on the Uniontown Public Library Board, and 10 years on the Fayette County Welfare Board. He was a member of the ECHO Child Development Board, a past chairman of the Uniontown Sewage Authority, a past member of the Fayette County Vo-Tech Board, a member of the Uniontown Playground Commission, and a chairman of the Fayette County Draft Board (now defunct).
He was a member and past chairman of the Pennsylvania Governor's Select Advisory Committee on Domiciliary Care for the Aging. He served on the Industry and Business Advisory Board of West Virginia Industrial Engineer Department.
He was honored to be invited as a delegate to the 1981 White House Conference on Aging, where he presented information on what is now known as Revenue Mortgaging for the Elderly.
Also, he was a 50+ year member of the Fayette Lodge 228 Free & Accepted Masons, Lodge of Perfection 14o Uniontown and 32o Valley of Pittsburgh Scottish Rite.
In retirement, Harry and Nancy never missed an opportunity to travel. They had traveled the world, been to all seven continents, and had visited all 50 of our United States. Visiting more than 100 foreign countries and gaining the knowledge of their cultures had been an exciting and fulfilling lifetime experience.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where viewings will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Full military rites will be accorded at Sylvan Heights Cemetery by AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post 103 of Hopwood. Fayette Lodge 228 F.&A. Masons will hold a Masonic service Friday at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Harry, to the Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 (724-437-1165).
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
