Uniontown
Harry F. Hughes Jr., of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the age of 92.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where viewings were held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Full military rites will be accorded at Sylvan Heights Cemetery by AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post 103 of Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Harry, to the Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 (724-437-1165).
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
Fayette Lodge 228 F.&A. Masons held a Masonic service Friday at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.