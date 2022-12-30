Uniontown
Harry Charles Fee, Jr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born August 10, 1937 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry C. Fee and Margaret Fabian Fee; his loving wife, Dolores Jean "Dodo" Panella Fee; and a brother, Albert "Paul" Fee.
Harry was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, the Uniontown Fire Department, Uniontown Hall of Fame, was a former Uniontown Red Raider Booster, an avid golfer and a lover of all things sports related. He had owned and operated Harry Fee's Barber Service for many years and wished to thank all of his loyal customers and friends he made over the years.
Surviving are three children, Dr. Eric Fee (Cindy Lee Hall) of Norfolk, Va., Susan Miller (Brian) of Hopwood and David Fee (Tricia) of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Brett Martin, Claire Fee and Kyle Fee; and a sister-in-law, Adrienne Fee of Ga.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Harry wanted donations made to the Uniontown YMCA, 1 YMCA Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Harry wished to thank Rose Cooley, his personal caregiver and friend, the staff at Monarch Meadow, Albert Gallatin Hospice, Amedisys Hospice and the staff of LaFayette Manor for the loving care they each provided Harry.
The Uniontown Fire Department will hold services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.