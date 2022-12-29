Uniontown
Harry Fee, 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born August 10, 1937.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry R. Fee and Margaret Fabian Fee; and his wife, Dolores Jean "Dodo" Panella Fee.
Harry was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and the Uniontown Fire Department. He had owned and operated Harry Fee's Barber Service for many years.
Surviving are three children, Dr. Eric Fee (Cindy Lee Hall) of Norfolk, Va., Susan Miller (Brian) of Hopwood and David Fee (Trisha) of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Brent Martin, Claire Fee and Kyle Fee; and a brother, Albert P. Fee of Parma, Ohio.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.
