Dunbar
Harry Franks Jr., 86, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in his home. He was born December 1, 1935, in Dunbar, a son of the late Harry, Sr. and Mary Ellen Thorpe Franks.
Harry was employed by US Steel for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley L. Hawk Franks; four children, Harry Franks III and wife Kathy of Uniontown, Timothy Franks and wife Margaret of Dunbar, Renee Kerns and husband Robert of Lima, Ohio, and Nicole Carroll and husband Brett of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; two stepchildren, William Leasure of Uniontown, and Lorraine Savage and husband Randy of Lemont Furnace; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Wood of Connellsville, and Carol Wilkie and husband George of Oklahoma; and one brother, Darrell Franks and wife Patty of Little Summit.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rhoda Hampshire Franks; a son, Ricky Franks; and one brother, Ronald Franks.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
