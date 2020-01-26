Point Marion
Harry G. Carr, Sr., of Point Marion, Sprucetown, passed away in his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, his 80th birthday. Born in Smithfield, he was a son of the late Edward C. and Eva Mae "Sally" Brooks Carr.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Harry worked for 20 years at Consol's Cumberland Mine. He later owned and operated the Mobil Gas Station in Point Marion, was a former member of the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department and was currently attending the First Baptist Church of Point Marion. Harry enjoyed attending the "Jamboree in the Hills" in Wheeling, and watching NASCAR races.
Surviving are six children and their spouses, Harry G. and Tracey Carr, Jr., Mark Carr, Dale Carr and fiancee Tammy Roberts and Marty and Luwana Carr, all of Point Marion, David and Michelle Carr of Morgantown, and Nadine and Tim Lisauckis of Lake Lynn; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his loving companion of the past several years, Doris Moats; and his furry faithful companions, Tiny and Tigger.
His wife, Shirley Jo Carr, passed away on January 25, 2007. Also deceased are a daughter, Donna Sue Carr; his brother, Donald E. "Bud" Carr; and sister Marguerite Stevenson.
Friends were received in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, where funeral services were held with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. www.herod-rishel.com.
