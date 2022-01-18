Connellsville
Harry G. “Rabbits” Riley, 92, of Connellsville, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 23, 1929, in Scottdale, a son of the late William and Lora Miller Riley.
Rabbits was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Waynesburg College and his master’s degree from West Virginia University.
He was employed as an auditor for Mellon Bank and later for Fayette Bank. He was also part owner of John A. Malloy Beer Distributor in Uniontown.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War, from 1951-1953. He was a member of the Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars, Uniontown American Legion and the Uniontown Elks.
He is survived by one brother, James Riley and wife Joanne of Irwin; and many nieces and nephews including Roseann Kazarick of Uniontown, John Riley of Connellsville, Patty Dupey and husband Jerry of Uniontown, Michael Riley and wife Karen of Naples, Fla., and Tim Riley and wife Kim of Orlando, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helene Brady Riley; brothers, Charles, William and John Riley; and sisters, Edith Cook, Frances Emberg, Evelyn Smith and Donna DeLuca.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the hour of services, Wednesday, January 19, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.