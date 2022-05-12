Hopwood
Harry J. "Jay" Brownfield Jr., of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from a stroke suffered while vacationing in Florida. He was born February 27, 1958, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harry J. and Martha Dietrick Brownfield.
Left to cherish Jay's memory are his brothers, David J. of Crystal Beach, Fla., and Todd A. and wife Gina of Bethel Park; three nephews, Benjamin A., Jack R. and Alexander T. Brownfield, all of Bethel Park; his wife, Jill of Newport; Karen, Savanna and Brianna Boyd and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangement have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. memorial service celebrating Jay's life Saturday, May 14, with Pastor Diane Olson, of the Hopwood United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be private.
A full obituary was previously published in the Herald-Standard and can be found at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page, where memories and condolences may be shared.
