Hopwood
Harry J. "Jay" Brownfield Jr., 63, of Hopwood, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from a stroke suffered while vacationing in Florida. Jay was born February 27, 1958, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harry J. and Martha Dietrick Brownfield.
Jay graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1976 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1981, with a Bachelor of Arts in European History, cum laude. He received a Master of Public and International Affairs degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1985 and a Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk University in Boston in 1990. Jay was admitted to the Bar in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington, DC. He practiced as a corporate and government relations attorney in Boston, Mass., and Harrisburg, before pursuing a career in tax assessment and real estate appraisal. At the time of his death, Jay was serving as the director of the Fayette County Office of Tax Assessment.
An avid lover of nature and an outdoorsman, Jay loved camping, hiking, and spending time outdoors. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was passionate about the environment, history, and politics.
A world traveler, some of Jay's favorite spots revolved around beaches: Hawaii, Maine, Florida and Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he went every summer as a child and for many years thereafter.
Jay grew up as a member of and attended Hopwood United Methodist Church. He knew how to enjoy himself and made gatherings memorable. Jay had a story for every situation (often a long one!) and within his family, Jay was a source of many funny nicknames and sayings. His sense of humor will be missed.
Jay is survived by two brothers, David J. of Crystal Beach, Fla., and Todd A. and wife Gina of Bethel Park; three nephews, Benjamin A., Jack R. and Alexander T. Brownfield, all of Bethel Park; and his wife, Jill of Newport. Also surviving are Karen, Savanna and Brianna Boyd; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jay was a strong supporter of public broadcasting and spent many hours enjoying shows on PBS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to our local public broadcasting station, WQED Multimedia, 4802 5th Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or www.WQED.org.
The family is planning a visitation and memorial service celebrating Jay's life in the spring and will make an announcement when plans have become firmer.
