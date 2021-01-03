Uniontown
Harry J. Nedley Sr., age 90, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Beechwood Court from COVID-19.
He was born on Thursday December 4, 1930 in Juniata, Pa. a son of Harry M. and Maude Harshman Nedley.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years, Mary Gloria; siblings, Robert R. Nedley, Ethel M. Harper, Emma Lou Yonkey; and a special niece Connie L. Wilson.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church where he served as an usher, he was a former member of The Knights of Columbus Council #1275 4th Degree. He was retired from Anchor-Hocking Glass of Connellsville, Pa.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Harry J. Nedley Jr., and his wife Deb, Mark A. Nedley, Jeffrey A. Nedley and his wife Laura; grandchildren, Amanda M. Christner-McFarland and her husband Matthew, Allison M. Yost, Holly L. Nedley, Kristin M. Nedley, Natalie L. Nedley, Jeffrey J. Nedley, great- grandchildren, Derek Christner, Hillary Christner, Luke Yost, Dylan Yost, Matthew McFarland, brothers-in-law, Alex Marra and wife Rosalee, Anthony Marra and wife Patty; and many neices and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Janaury 3 and until 9:15 a.m. Monday when prayers of transfer will be said in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401. A mass of christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church.
In keeping with CDC Guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beechwood Court for taking care of their dad when they were not able to.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Harry's name.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.