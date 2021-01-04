Uniontown
Harry J. Nedley Sr., age 90, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Beechwood Court from COVID-19.
Friends will be received until 9:15 a.m. Monday when prayers of transfer will be said in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401. A mass of christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church.
In keeping with CDC Guidelines, those attending are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences for the family, please visit, www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
