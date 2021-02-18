December 5, 1950 - February 5, 2021
Harry Joseph "Harry Joe" Cermak, beloved brother, uncle and a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away peacefully in his sleep, in the loving embrace of his family, at Canterbury Family Hospice in Pittsburgh.
Harry Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Helen DeMay Cermak-Rosiek and Stephen Cermak; his brothers, John Thomas Cermak and Walter Paul Cermak.
Harry Joe is survived by his brothers, Michael "Mickey" Cermak, James "Jim" Cermak, Richard "VooDoo" Cermak; and his son, Jeremy Martin. He is also survived and loved by nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Born and raised in Brownsville, Harry Joe was a devoted brother and a loving uncle. Harry Joe proudly served his country as a soldier in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Harry Joe prided himself as a general laborer, dedicating many years to the manufacturing industry. He and his brothers enjoyed the closest of bonds.
At this time, memorial services will be held by the family only. Harry Joe will be deeply missed and loved always.
