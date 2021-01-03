Harry McDaniel Braxton Jr.

Uniontown
Harry "Fish" McDaniel Braxton Jr., 78, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital. He was born May 5, 1942, in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of Harry McDaniel Braxton Sr. and Lois Gardenia Braxton.
Harry was a U.S. Navy veteran and long-time employee (retiree) of the Fruehauf Corporation. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3514 in Uniontown and the American Legion Post 762 in Trotter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Curry and Lutrisha "Lulu" Braxton.
Harry leaves behind his beloved children, Jo Lynn Braxton of Cannonsburg, Jeffrey Braxton of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Heath Braxton of Philadelphia; siblings, Grenthline Taylor, Mary Braxton and Robert "Porky" Braxton, all of Uniontow; sisters-in-law, Jacki Hodge of Uniontown and Anita Jones of Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Anthony Jefferson of Uniontown; special friend, Joyce Braxton; special grandson, Randy "Chubba" Riggin; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Harry will be greatly missed!
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A walk-through visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 3. A private funeral service will be held Monday, January 4. Interment will follow in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Mask are required!
