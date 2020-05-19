Dunbar
Harry Michael Curry, 78, of Dunbar, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born November 28, 1941, in Vanderbilt.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, JoAnne Neighbors Curry; children Tina (Marc) Masters, James Curry, Mike (Dawn) Curry, Kim Reed, Amy (Neil) Lowery, Buck Widener, Chuck Widener; grandchildren Kaitlynn Gibbs (fiance Brandon Brashear), Timothy Gibbs, Blake Arnold, Eliza Widener, Nicole Widener, Charles Widener Jr., Cameron Widener, Taylor Curry; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews. Harry was loved by many.
He was predeceased by his parents; many brothers; grandson Brandon Widener; father-in-law Joseph Neighbors and mother-in-law Myrtle Neighbors; and daughter-in-law Roxann Curry.
There will be no public visitation due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Private services will be held at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
