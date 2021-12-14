Smithfield
Harry Ockrin Friend, 66, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 4, 1955, in Uniontown, son of the late Thomas Friend and Evelyn Franks Friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Friend, and sister, Dorothy Friend.
Harry was a 1974 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He worked as a General Parts Manager for O’Reilly Auto Parts of Uniontown.
Harry was a member of Harbor Light Church, Past Master of Franklin Grange #1169, Past Master of Odd Fellow Lodge, and the Fayette County Agriculture Improvement Association.
He enjoyed video games, electronics and woodworking. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Left to keep Harry’s memory alive are his wife of 42 years, Wendy Glover Friend, of Smithfield; daughters, Heidi Garee (David) of Smithfield, and Sarah Friend (Ron Berish) of McClellandtown; grandchildren, Victoria Karwatske, Mariah Karwatske, Madelyn Friend and Abbagale Berish; and great-grandchild, Matthew Ockrin Dulik.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Services are private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
