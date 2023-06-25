Uniontown
Harry R. Eutsey Sr., 68, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, in his home.
He was born November 25, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Harry T. and Bessie Strawderman Eutsey.
In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his daughter, Malinda S. Eutsey; sister, Carolyn F. Ray; brother-in-law, Robert Porterfield; and son-in-law, Mick Conroy.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Bertha I. Brant Eutsey; children, Robert E. Eutsey, Harry R. Eutsey Jr. (Kelly), and Malisa A. Conroy, all of Uniontown; seven grandchildren, Kourtney, Kayla, Kasey, Harry, Keith, Kory and Kaitlyn; 13 great- grandchildren; siblings, Ray F. Eutsey (Audrey) of Mount Pleasant, and Etta T. Porterfield of Winter Haven, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
