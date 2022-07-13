Grindstone
Harry T. Knox, Sr., 84, of Grindstone, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born September 8, 1937, in Brier Hill, a son of the late William H. and Elizabeth H. Ford Knox.
Harry was retired from Maple Creek Mine. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He liked fast cars, Fox News, but especially his family.
Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and George Knox.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Donna L. Newcomer Knox; his children, Kimberly (Joe) Mazur, Kay (Bob) Ziots, Harry “Butch” T. Knox, Jr., Sherry (Mike) Stagesin, and David Knox; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Clarence (Doyleen) Newcomer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Saturday, July 16, with the Rev. Andy Miles officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, with full military honors rendered by the Hopwood AMVETS.
