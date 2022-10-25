Brownsville
Harry Thomas “Bucky” King, Jr., 58, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 14th, 2022.
He was born on May 19, 1964, in Washington, son of Della Lancaster Beatty and the late Harry Thomas King, Sr.
Besides his father, Bucky was preceded in death by his step-father, Kenneth Beatty; two grandchildren, RyLeigh (age 7) and Gunner (age 5); brother, Kenneth King; and brother-in-law, Roscoe Valentine, Jr.
Bucky is survived by his mother, Della Beatty; beloved wife, Lisa A. Stewart King; daughter, DeAnna Weasenforth and husband Michael; step-son, Justin Barclay; sister, Della Beatty-Koval; brother, Johnny King; mother and father-in-law, Diane and Roscoe Valentine; and sisters-in-law, Jeannette (Curtis) Ross, Tiffoney Friend and Angie Valentine; also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved pet dog, Ethal.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
