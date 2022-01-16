Dawson
Harry William Fisher Sr., 88, of Dawson, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born September 30, 1933, in Jeanette, a son of John Oliver and Edna Mae Miller Fisher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Jean Fisher; brothers, John, Charles, Edward, Duane, Calvin; sister, Mae Knight.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dolores Jean Kimmell Fisher; children, Julie Miller and husband Todd of Belle Vernon, Harry W. Fisher Jr. of Smithton; grandchildren, Angela Miller, Melanie Miller; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emilie; brother, Russell Fisher and wife Carol of Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry was retired as an industrial electrician from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Harry was a member of Perryopolis Baptist Church, James Cochran Masonic Lodge #614, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023, Old Time Fiddlers of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania #105 Civil War Reenactors Regiment, Fiddlin' Fisher Family Band, Acoustic Shadows of the Blue & Gray, Perryopolis Area Heritage Society and Perryopolis Parks & Recreation.
Harry's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 15, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 16, with Pastor Simeon Hatcher of the Perryopolis Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Bryan Cemetery, Dawson. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Harry's family would like to thank Megan from the Allegheny Health Network Hospice for her outstanding care and consideration.
Condolences to the family are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.