Rostraver Township
Harvey A. Dunmeyer, 90, of Rostraver Township, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, in his home.
He was born March 24, 1933, in Avella, a son of the late Harvey F. and Mary Pallatto Dunmeyer.
Harvey had worked at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant, for 40 years prior to his retirement.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Monessen, and had attended the First Christian Church of Charleroi.
Harvey had served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Harvey was very family oriented. He had been a great teacher and mentor in baseball, and had supported all his children’s activities.
An accomplished singer, Harvey would sing at the Center On The Hill in Fairhope on Wednesdays, and at the Center In The Woods in California on Thursdays. He also participated in the Senior Citizens Variety Show “Showboat”, which was held at Ringold and Charleroi high schools.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Bachovchin Dunmeyer; children, Rodney and wife Kathy Dunmeyer of Donora, Gary and wife Cindy Dunmeyer of Grindstone, Susan and husband Tim Janitor of Smock, Kathy and husband Rodnay Alleman of Monessen, and Jill and husband Rory Price Price of Vanderbilt; along with nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Rae Carlson Dunmeyer; his son, Harvey “Spanky” Dunmeyer; sister, Ruth Ramsey; and brother, Richard Dunmeyer.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1209 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, in the funeral home, with Pastor Dennis Stitch officiating. Entombment will follow at the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum of Monessen.
Memorial contributions, in Harvey’s name, may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Monessen, or the First Christian Church of Charleroi.
Condolences may be conveyed to the Dunmeyer family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.