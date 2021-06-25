East Millsboro
Harvey "Spike" Swabey Jr., 69, of East Millsboro, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Laurel Ridge Center, Uniontown. He was born March 3, 1952, a son of Harvey David Swabey Sr. and Genevieve Mae Evans Swabey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Swabey.
Spike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leona McGraw Swabey; daughters Melissa Tolnai and her wife, Aimee of Uniontown, Kristy McGraw and her companion, William "Denny" Smith of Uniontown; grandchildren Bethany Brangard, Daniel Brangard, Evangelee Tolnai, Hunter Tolnai; great-granddaughter Niyanna Swabey-Bell; sisters Mildred Lilley, Emma Stitzer and husband Ed, Alice Moats; nieces and nephews.
In honoring Spike's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service and dinner will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the Fairbanks Rod & Gun Club.
Spike's family would like to thank UPMC home health care workers in their time of need as well as Erik Eagle for his help as well. Even though Spike loved gambling and playing cards, he loved his grandchildren more.
Spike's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
