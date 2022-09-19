Hopwood
Hazel C. Baker, 92, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born March 5, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late J. Luther Combs and Lauretta Conard Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Hugh R. Baker; her son, Hugh E. Baker; and the following siblings: Loretta Kittridge, Blanche Burwell, Eleanor Noble, Jean Mitchell, Joe Combs, Howard Combs and Virginia Elleard.
Surviving are her children, Howard Baker (Shirley), Brenda Banko (Andrew), Bonnie Heinbaugh (Dave), Harry Baker (Amber); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Harriett Forcheck.
Hazel was a life member of Church of Christ.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, Thursday, September 22, with Pastor David Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery.
