Smithfield
On Friday, April 7, 2023, heaven gained an incredibly special angel. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Hazel Faye VanSickle Frey, known and loved by many as "Gram," passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years. Hazel was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
She was born July 28, 1927, in Ohiopyle, one of four children born to Daniel VanSickle and Annis Tressler VanSickle.
Hazel later moved to Uniontown, where she met a young, handsome soldier, Emanuel Frey. It was love at first sight and the two were married February 12, 1946. Hazel and Emanuel were inseparable and together they established Frey Lumber Company. They lived in Smithfield, where they had two sons, James Emanuel Frey and Barry Anthony Frey. Emanuel remained the love of her life even after he passed away in December of 1992.
Hazel was happiest when her house was full. She magically expanded the tiny kitchen in her home to feed countless friends and family members, and anyone who unexpectedly dropped in. Her home was always open to all. She did it with warmth, joy and love, and anyone who ever visited remembers how welcomed she made them feel. Hazel's kitchen table was often covered with delicious homemade food and baked goods. Her bread was one of the true wonders of the world. There is no one that could ever compare to her.
Left to cherish Hazel's memory are her loving sons, James E. Frey, Sr. and wife Cheryl of Smithfield, and Barry A. Frey and wife Susan of Morgantown, W.Va.; her grandchildren, James E. Frey, Jr., Kristin Frey-Martin, Jayme Frey, Barry Frey, Jr., Robert Frey and wife Joann, and Kaycee Hartley and husband Chris; her great-grandchildren, Jim III, Tighe, Clinton, Colton, Max, Sam, Oliver, Peter, Louisa, Isabella and Emelia; special friends, Theresa, Katie, Freda and Mark; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Emanuel L. Frey, Hazel was preceded in death by five brothers, Cecil Morrison, LeeRoy VanSickle, Raymond VanSickle, Denzil VanSickle and Anthony Thorpe; a sister, Effie VanSickle Jasek; and a grandson-in-law, Brian Martin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, the time of a service celebrating Hazel's life, Thursday, April 13, with Pastor Mike DeMaske officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Uniontown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. The family suggests donations, in Hazel's memory, to Oak Grove Church of Christ, 4723 Morgantown Road, Lake Lynn, PA 15451.
