November 20, 1936 - June 2, 2021
formerly of
Redstone Township
Hazel Laverne Dean, 84, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the early morning, with family by her side. Hazel was born November 20, 1936, to Chalmer and Ada Lowery in Redstone Township.
Hazel was the oldest of her four siblings. She grew up in a coal mining town in Pennsylvania and married John Richard Dean June 4, 1956. They had two daughters, Linda and Diana. They moved to Southern California in 1959 and had two more children, Glenn and John over the next six years.
She worked at Harmel Meat Company for 32 years in the accounting department.
Hazel and her children attended Covina Assembly of God Church. Her faith was her strongest attribute. Through her faith she touched many lives.
John and Hazel moved to Boise in 1998 and spent 13 years in Cascade, Idaho, where she worked at Waters Edge Campground doing bookkeeping. She loved numbers and counting everything possible. She attended Cascade Family Worship Center (Assembly of God).
She enjoyed nothing better than being a grandmother, cooking, baking and being a superb hostess throughout her life.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, John Dean; and her mother and father, Ada and Chalmer Lowery; as well as her two brothers, Ronald and Frances; and her sister, Evelyn.
Hazel is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hatch of New Salem; and her four loving children, Linda Lopez (Tim), Diana Pitts (Jeff), Glenn Dean (Dorene), John Dean (Sandy) and Bettye Ramirez (extended family member). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amber Arbaugh, Sara Dean, Emily Dean and Marina Jacobo (extended family member); and four great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Justin, Caitlyn, Brianne; and one great-great-granddaughter, Lekcee.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to June Adams, Darla Davis and the staff of Canyon Home Care and Hospice in Fruitland, Redrock Pharmacy and to Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. They all provided such loving care to our mother. Thank you to all of her wonderful, loving friends. God Bless you all.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in Treasure Valley Full Gospel Church, 3838 S. Cole Road, Boise, ID 83709.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.