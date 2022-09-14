Brownsville
Hazel M. Camino, 93, of Brownsville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
She was born on July 4, 1929 in Arnold City, daughter of the late James R. Brownfield and Phoebe Ellen Brady Brownfield
Hazel was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter. She was also a member of The Sons of Italy Rosa Garabaldi Lodge and The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Hazel was a Gold Star Mother.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Camino Jr.; son, John E. Camino; daughter, Joyce Camino Mazurek; daughter-in-law, Angie Flora Camino; and several brothers and sisters.
Hazel is survived by her five children: Linda (Jim) Lucas, Maria Herre, Debi (John) Karas, Joe Camino III and Bernadette Marucci; 16 grandchildren: Jim Lucas, John Hromada, Ron Mazurek, Heather Mazurek, Tim Mazurek, Gary (Becky) Herre, Amanda (Jeff) Mosher, Jamie (Jason) Pastorius, John (Lisa) Karas, Joshua (Tiffany) Karas, Alissa (Jim) Tharp, Reana (Jeff) Booker, Natalie (Jeff) Allamon, Bethany Marucci and Tye, D.J. Marucci and Cody Marucci; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Brownfield and Homer Brownfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11:30 a.m. on Friday where a Blessing Service will be held with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. skirpanfuneralhome.com
