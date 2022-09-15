Brownsville
Hazel M. Camino, 93, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 15, and until 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where a Blessing Service will be held, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
