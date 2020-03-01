Brownsville
Hazel Mae Elliott Elby, 83, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.
She was born May 3, 1936, in Brownsville, a daughter of Earl and Hazel Mae Bennett Elliott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Elby in 1981; and three brothers, Jack, Bill and Jerry.
Hazel will be sadly missed by her children, Tammy Jablonsky and husband Stanley, Laura Turosik and James Elby; five grandchildren, Amy, Jackie, Andrew, Melanie and Alaina; six great-grandchildren, Nathan, Casey, Jersey, Lexi, Ayden and Trenton; and several nieces and nephews.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, and are private for the family.
