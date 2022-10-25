Smithfield
Hazel Ohler, 83 of Smithfield,. passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
She was born November 8, 1938 in Smithfield, a daughter of the late John Core and Barbara Jane Myers Core.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John O. Ohler; and daughter, Mary Stimmell.
Surviving are her children, Frances Kay Hough and husband Robert, Clarence Ohler and wife Diane and John Ohler and wife Rebecca; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces and her loving dog, Baby.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, the hour of service with Pastor Tim Tanner officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township, Pa.
