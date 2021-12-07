Fairchance
Hazel R. Willis, died on her birthday, Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 91, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born December 3, 1930, in Brandonville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Alvie and Clara Caton Savage.
Surviving are her two sons and their wives, Mike and Dee Yeager of Smithfield, and Thomas and Cindy Baker of North Carolina; a daughter, Sandy Smitley and husband Bob of Leckrone; 16 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Valach of Streetsboro, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Baker, on Oct. 13, 2021; one son William Yeager in 2011; a sister, Beulah Thomas, and four brothers, Robert, Clayton, Alvin and Harold Savage.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating.
Interment follows in Mountain View Cemetery, Hopwood.
