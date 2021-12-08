Fairchance
Hazel R. Willis, died on her birthday, Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 91, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating.
Interment follows in Mountain View Cemetery, Hopwood.
