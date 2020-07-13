Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
Heath Brandon Eicher, 45, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
The son of Jordy Monroe Eicher and the late Roger L. Eicher, he was born February 11, 1975, in Rock Spring, Wyoming.
Heath enjoyed spending time with his children and their activities.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Cherie Lynn Baber Eicher, whom he married, August 30, 2003; a daughter, Addison Eicher; a son, Gage Eicher; a brother, Travis Eicher and his wife Joanna; a niece, Annaliese; his father and mother-in-law, Dan and Twila Baber; and a sister-in-law, Mandy.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date which will be announced.
CARL R. SPEAR FUNERALl HOME in Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.VA., will be assisting the family with cremation service.
Condolences: www.spearfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.