formerly of
Fayette County
Heather Madeline Ritsko, 47, passed away suddenly Friday, June 17, 2022, in her home in Washington County.
She was born September 20, 1974, in Pittsburgh, a daughter to Edward (Linda) J. Ritsko of West Finley and the late Janice M. Mihelich.
Heather was a graduate of Brownsville High School and the Western School of Business and Health, where she earned her associate's degree.
She lived in Fayette County most of her life until 10 years ago when she moved to Washington.
Heather had attended the St. James Roman Catholic Church in LaBelle. She was an avid reader when she was younger and she grew into a kind, caring person who will be missed.
In addition to her father and stepmother, Heather is survived by her husband, Charles Loughman of Washington; brother, Edward (Kellie) Ritsko Jr. of Johnson City, Tenn.; aunts, Dr. Nancy Ritsko of Whitehall, Susan Ritsko of Maxwell and Jackie Carducci of Baldwin; uncles, John Mihelich of Trafford and Bobby Mihelich of Brownsville; niece, Ella Grace Ritsko of Johnson City, Tenn.; and several cousins.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward W. and Helen C. Ritsko, and Robert and Madeleine Mihelich.
Services are private and have been entrusted to KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; 724-499-5181.
