Uniontown
Heather Marie Friend, 42, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, June 27, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Ed Moore officiating the service.
Interment will be private in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.